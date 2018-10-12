× Two-year-old rushed to hospital with severe injuries; babysitter charged with abuse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A two-year-old boy was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition after police say the man who was supposed to be watching him abused him.

First responders arrived in the 3400 block of Kings Arms Road Wednesday evening to find the little boy unresponsive and not breathing. As an ambulance rushed the boy to Le Bonheur, officers said they spoke with the man who was looking after him that evening, Alan Johnson.

Johnson told police he was throwing the boy into the air and then catching him for fun. On the last throw, he said the boy slipped. He grabbed the child by the ankle and swung him around trying to keep him from hitting the ground.

He said when he made the movement, the boy’s head snapped back and he became unresponsive.

Doctors later told police the man’s story was inconsistent with the boy’s injuries. The two-year-old had a skull fracture, swelling of the brain, injuries to his liver and kidneys, stomach bruising, front and back rib fractures, and rectal bleeding.

Johnson was taken into custody and charged with aggravated child abuse.

WREG is working to learn the condition of the child.