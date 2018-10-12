× Trumann residents arrested following drug bust

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — Two Trumann residents were taken into custody after authorities said they located numerous drugs inside a home.

On October 11, law enforcement officers with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office and Trumann Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Harrison Street in Trumann.

Inside they said they located several different drugs including Methamphetamine, oxycontin, hydrocodone, alprzolan and marijuana. They also located drug paraphernalia.

All of the drugs were taken into evidence and two people – Cody Watts and Martha Burges – were taken into custody.

Both were charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone) with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance (oxycontin) with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substance (marijuana), felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony child endangerment.