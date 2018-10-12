× Police: Warrant issued for wanted murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released information regarding a man wanted in connection to a recent murder.

A warrant has been issued for Keith Tate. He was charged with second-degree murder and the employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

According to police, Tate shot Marquis Evans multiple times on September 27, and left him in the middle of Montee Road. The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Authorities didn’t say how they were able to connect the 30-year-old to the murder, but claimed he was the one responsible.

If you know where he is call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.