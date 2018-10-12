× Police: Gunman randomly firing shots injures one person in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A drive-by shooting in southwest Memphis left one person injured overnight.

Police said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Ford Road near Mitchell.

They believe the gunman was randomly firing shots on the street when one of the bullets went through a home’s window and hit someone in the hand.

That person is expected to be okay, officers said.

If you know anything that could help police track down the shooter call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.