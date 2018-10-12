× MPD looking for teenage suspects in Cooper-Young carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men say they were robbed by a group of teenagers as they left a Midtown bar Wednesday night.

According to police, the two were headed back to their car at South Cooper and Nelson at 9:45 when a group of four males approached them. The victims told police the suspects were all between 14 and 17 years old.

One of them pointed a handgun at the men and demanded their property.

As one man tried to lie face-down, one of the suspects punched him twice in the jaw.

They got away with the keys to a Mazda CX-9 and fled north on Cooper. The victims walked to Celtic Crossing where they called police.

The car was later found on Southern Avenue near Brister. Police said it matched the description of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run of multiple cars and a shots fired call the same day.