MPD: Boxcar bandits nab Air Jordans and more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are trying to find the people who burglarized a Norfolk Southern boxcar and took around $36,000 worth of merchandise.

It happened behind Carolyn Mason's Orange Mound neighborhood, at the Spottswood boxcar facility, according to a police report.

Police said the crooks cut a hole in the fence behind the Commons at Brentwood homes.

The crooks got away with a valuable load, including nearly 400 pairs of Air Jordan 12 sneakers, worth $28,800, industrial gloves worth $2,400 and a bunch of Champion sweatshirts valued at $3,600.

"From what I hear that’s not the first time that happened," Mason said.

In fact, this is a big problem in the Mid-South. Just last week, federal authorities chased down hundreds of guns stolen from a Memphis UPS facility. The crooks were taking them to Chicago.

“Cargo theft is a big problem here due to the fact we are the distribution center," said Lt. David Ballard with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

A WREG investigation found these thefts are usually the result of an inside jobs. It’s unclear if that’s the case in this latest incident.

MPD said there were no cameras present during the burglary but they did get prints from the boxcars.