× Pink bike ties man to rape, robbery, carjacking in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 24-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated rape and carjacking after police say he forced a Midtown woman to perform oral sex on him at gunpoint, then stole her SUV.

Police say Curtis Wright rode his sister’s pink bicycle to the scene of the crime at Madison Avenue and Idlewild on Monday night.

Wright, wearing a red bandana over part of his face, approached the woman with a gun and demanded her keys and cell phone before pushing her to the ground and assaulting her. He then took her Honda SUV.

But he left behind the pink bicycle at the apartment complex. Officers tagged it as evidence, since there were no children in the apartment complex and the victim had never seen the bike before.

On Thursday, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call on South Parkway. It turned up as stolen when police ran the tags.

Wright was standing near the vehicle and ran when officers spotted him, police said. A chase ensued, and he was found hiding under a vacant house.

Police said Wright waived his rights and admitted to the crimes, and told them the bicycle belonged to his sister.

The Honda was recovered. Police said they found a red bandana inside.