Man arrested in Thursday's shooting death in north Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies have arrested a man they say is responsible for killing another young man, killing him on the Tipton-Shelby County line Thursday.

John H. Taylor, 27, is facing a first-degree murder charge. Investigators say he shot Quincy Anderson multiple times.

Investigators say the shooting took place in a field off Tracy Road, where Anderson was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside a vehicle around 9:15 a.m.

It was cell phone records that helped link Taylor to his victim.

Jerry Maclin, who lives close by, told investigators he heard multiple gunshots Thursday morning. He also said he saw a man get into a red car and drive away.

Deputies discovered that red vehicle wrecked about a mile from the crime scene. Not far from there, a woman told investigators that a man who was wet and muddy told her he wrecked his ATV and asked to use her phone.

After using the phone she said the man — who detectives now say is Taylor — was picked up.

Investigators traced the wrecked car to Taylor’s girlfriend and saw her get into an SUV.

When they stopped the SUV, they found Taylor hiding in the back.

Records show phone records also connected Taylor to the victim, and say they were speaking just minutes before the shooting.

Maclin says many in the quiet community know each other, and the news has been tough.

“They’re kinda like family members. It’s a close knit neighborhood,” neighbors said.

Katie Northern, who didn’t feel comfortable showing her face, says she often sees activity at the empty lot.

“I’ve come home at night and a lot of times have seen people over there.”

She too feels the community’s pain.

“Very heartbreaking, yes, he’s younger than my grandkids,” she said.

Taylor is being held in jail on no bond.