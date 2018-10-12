× Former teacher indicted on charge of enticing a minor for sex

OXFORD, Miss. — A former high school math teacher in Mississippi has been indicted on a charge that she enticed a student to meet her for sex.

Molly Wray resigned from Lafayette High School. She faces a charge of enticing a minor for sexual purposes.

Conviction would carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

A meeting with a 17-year-old boy allegedly took place in November but wasn’t reported until this year. The Lafayette County superintendent passed the claim to the sheriff’s office.

The Oxford Eagle reports a circuit judge delayed Wray’s arraignment at the request of defense attorney Tony Farese.

Wray was charged in June and released on $10,000 bail. She waived a probable cause hearing, which is required before a teacher can be charged criminally.

WREG is working to get a mugshot for Wray.