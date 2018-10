× D.A.: Memphis man indicted on murder charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted in the death of an acquaintance earlier this year.

Javante Galmore, 18, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Delrico Dansberry on Friday.

According to officials, Galmore shot Dansberry multiple times outside a South Mendenhall store following a dispute in January 2018.

The 18-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Galmore’s bond was set at $500,000.