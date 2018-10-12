× After nearly two months on the run, second suspect arrested in Raleigh man’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for nearly two months in connection to the murder of a Raleigh man was taken into custody this week.

Deondre Crowder was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder and the employment of a firearm.

In August 2018, a witness told police he was sitting on his porch in the 3600 block of Kerwin when he saw a man in a wheelchair begin shooting at Jeremy Anderson. The victim tried to run from his attacker but collapsed to the ground.

The witness said a second man then grabbed the gun from the shooter and shot Anderson at least two more times.

Police were ultimately able to identify the suspects as Crowder and Marques Jenkins.

The shooting allegedly stemmed from a previous incident.