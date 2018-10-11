× Young man arrested after teen accidentally shot in the leg

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A young man was taken into custody after a teen wound up in the hospital following an accidental shooting.

Police were called to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital late Tuesday evening after a 15-year-old boy was treated with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities said the teen was driven to the hospital by 18-year-old Michael Dunn whose story about what happened continued to change. At first he lied about the shooting and then later stated he threw the gun away on the way to the hospital.

Still later that night he admitted to police that the gun was in fact in his bag next to him in the hospital. While searching that bag, officers said they located the gun, marijuana and a scale.

Police said that gun that was used in the accidental shooting belonged to Dunn.

Officers also towed Dunn’s car which had been parked illegally outside the hospital. During a subsequent search they said they also found a Mossburg International 715 T . 22 rifle that had been reported stolen and more than $2,200 in cash.

Dunn was charged possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft of property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, and drug possession.