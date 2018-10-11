Police: Man critically injured in I-240 shooting; suspects wanted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on I-240 near Walnut Grove.

Officers responded to the scene just after 9 p.m.

The male victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police are unaware of what happened prior to the shooting.

The suspects were possibly driving a black Nissan Altima.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says eastbound traffic is affected with the on-ramp blocked. And westbound traffic is affected with no delays.

The scene is expected to be cleared by 11 p.m.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.