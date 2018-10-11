× Police identify suspect in triple shooting on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has named one of the suspects in a triple shooting on I-40.

Police say Keyshon Parham, 19, is responsible for the shooting at I-40 and Hollywood on Tuesday. He’s possibly occupying an older model black Dodge Charger SRT8.

There are active warrants out for his arrest for five counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder.

Police say he’s “eluded law enforcement on multiple occasions and is considered to be armed and dangerous.”

The suspect also has outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated assault, theft of property, reckless driving and intentionally evading arrest in an automobile.

If you have any information on Parham’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.