New attorney gives update on Martavious Banks’ condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An attorney representing the family of the man who was shot by Memphis Police says Martavious Banks is improving.

"He's doing well. He's able to talk. He's able to articulate what he remembers," attorney Billy Murphy said. "He got shot twice in the back as he was going into a house. There's no justification for that."

Murphy is from Baltimore, Maryland and represented the family of Freddie Gray, who died during an encounter with Baltimore Police in 2015.

Banks was shot on September 17 after a confrontation with officers following a traffic stop.

Banks, 25, was shot on Gill Avenue in September after a police chase. The initial stop was for having "unconfirmed insurance."

The case is in the hands of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.