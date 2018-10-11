Nashville family issues warning after dog dies suddenly from common ingredient in gum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Nashville family is mourning the loss of their three-year-old husky after the dog ingested an ingredient commonly found in gum.

Christy Figlio told Fox 17 News that Canon was doing just fine until Saturday when his health deteriorated quite suddenly. She said their four-legged friend stopped eating and started drinking a lot of water. Things became even more scary when Canon began vomiting the water.

They took him to the vet, got him some IV fluids and an antibiotic, and then took him back home.

Unfortunately, none of that seemed to help. Once they returned home, Canon collapsed and started shaking.

That’s when they rushed him to an emergency animal hospital where they were told Canon’s liver was failing because of an artificial sweetener called xylitol.

While it’s harmless to humans, xylitol can cause a rapid release of insulin in animals, according to Pet MD. Symptoms can include weakness, staggering, vomiting, tremors, seizures or lethargy. In some cases it can also lead to a dog becoming comatose.

Xylitol is a common ingredient in gum, Pet MD said, which is what the Figlios believed was the cause of Canon’s problems.

They only thing in their home that had xylitol as a main ingredient was Mentos gum, Figlio said.

Sadly, Canon’s condition only worsened and they were eventually forced to let him go. Now the Tennessee family is sharing their story hoping to prevent anyone else from going through their heartbreak.

If you ever suspect your dog has ingested xylitol contact your veterinarian immediately.