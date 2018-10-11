× Memphis Police look for man accused of raping 6-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help finding a man accused of raping a 6-year-old girl.

Police say the girl’s mother filed a report Oct. 4 saying she suspected someone of abusing her child, so she set up cameras in her home.

Surveillance footage was shown to police that allegedly verified the mother’s suspicions.

The suspect was identified by police as 58-year-old Artemio Molina-Villalobos. He is described as a male Hispanic, 5’7”-5’9”, 170 pounds with black grayish hair, brown eyes and a mustache.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.