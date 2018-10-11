× Memphis fire station fosters dog from MAS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services is always looking for foster homes for its adoptable dogs.

The newest foster home is Memphis Fire Station 20.

Juice the lab-mix moved in this week.

“He greets everybody at the door and wanders around. I think he even helped the chief with some paperwork yesterday,” said Gina Sweat, Memphis fire services director.

Juice came into the picture September 30th.

“We actually got a call from the airport police that Juice was on the loose. That`s where I think his name came from,” said Memphis Animal Services director Alexis Pugh.

Pugh said a rescue group in Michigan agreed to take Juice, but until they can get down here, MFD agreed to foster him.

“Everybody who knows me knows I love dogs,” said Sweat.

Sweat has been looking for a way to partner with MAS, so she agreed to let Juice stay at the fire house on South Lauderdale.

“I think it will be a great partnership. I think it`s great for the dog, and I think it`s also good for the firefighters,” said Sweat.

Not to mention, MAS is reaping some benefits by freeing up space for other dogs.

“The more we can get pets out into fosters, even short-term like this, it helps ease that burden,” said Pugh.

“This is just an opportunity for us to help out with the animal shelter`s mission saving these dogs,” added Sweat.

Sweat said Juice is the first pup, but hopefully, not the last.

Her goal is work out any kinks and then get more fire stations to foster dogs.

“I am already getting calls from other fire departments across the country wondering how we got this pilot started, so I think this is something that will really grow big in the future,” she said.

In a day, Juice made himself right at home while making the station feel more at home for firefighters.

“There is nothing better than a dog wagging his tail happy to see you to boost your morale,” said Sweat.

Juice’s food and supplies were all donated.

The rescue group in Michigan is planning its trip to get Juice. Until that happens, MFD encourages people to stop by and pet Juice.