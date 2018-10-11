Man says he found mold in fathers apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Marlos Shields fears losing his father Lee Dye.

That's why when he spotted what he thinks is mold in his father's Crocket Street apartment he spoke up.

"I'm obligated to do it, because that is my dad. He has been there seven years and he never missed rent," Shields said.

Health issues landed his father in an assisted living home.

"He's coming home soon."

Shields wanted to make sure his father had nothing to worry about.

"That problem should be fixed before he comes home," he said.

Shields says he complained to the woman his father pays rent to. He says she told him she wouldn't discuss those matters with him.

"She told me not to text her phone anymore," Shileds said.

WREG reached out to the same woman. She told us any issues the renter has will be handled before he returns.