Victim grazed by bullet while driving on I-40, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of I-40 and Austin Peay.

Police located a victim who was grazed by a bullet while driving in the area. They say the shooting possibly stemmed from a road rage incident involving the suspect and the victim.

The suspect is occupying a small black four-door BMW.

This latest shooting comes only days after three people were injured in a shooting at I-40 and Hollywood.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

