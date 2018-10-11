Victim grazed by bullet while driving on I-40, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of I-40 and Austin Peay.
Police located a victim who was grazed by a bullet while driving in the area. They say the shooting possibly stemmed from a road rage incident involving the suspect and the victim.
The suspect is occupying a small black four-door BMW.
This latest shooting comes only days after three people were injured in a shooting at I-40 and Hollywood.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.