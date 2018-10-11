Cooper-Young woman says she was attacked in broad daylight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cooper-Young neighborhood is shaken after a scary attack around 11 yesterday morning. The victim didn't want to talk on camera but did share her story.

She says she was jogging by a market at Cooper and Evelyn when she noticed a man police identify as Odie Battles. The victim says the 34 year old was standing by a dumpster with his hands in his pants. She says she thought he was going to flash her but ended up tackling her.

She says she started screaming and pushed him off of her and says he walked away after a number of people came running to help. She says he might have been trying to rape her and is thankful for the people who came to her aid.

"I'm grateful that it didn't get that far but the fact that that even happened and in broad daylight... is very concerning," neighborhood resident Lara Thornton says. She lives down the street from where it happened.

"It makes me scared to be home alone. It makes me scared to even take the dog for a walk if I can't even step out my front door without worrying that I could be assaulted," Thornton says.

The victim thinks Battles might be mentally ill. She says he didn't walk very far away and was arrested by police minutes after the incident. He's charged with several things including assault and attempted sexual battery.

Brenda Vance is concerned about what happened but still feels pretty safe living in the neighborhood.

"I feel like if I've got a dog it's going to help and I carry pepper spray," Vance says.

Thornton says people watch out for each other in the neighborhood but she's still terrified.

"It makes me scared to death that what could I have done differently than that girl other than scream and yell?" Thornton says.

Battles is due in court tomorrow.