Car dealership employee charged with stealing two cars from lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old Memphis man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing two cars from the dealership where he works.

Cameron Jones was arrested Wednesday, five days after police say he drove two cars worth more than $34,000 off the lot at Auto Nation Nissan on Hacks Cross Road.

Authorities say it’s not the first time Jones tried to take off with someone else’s car, but according to court records, his carelessness got him caught both times.

In this latest case, police say Jones was caught on camera driving a 2016 Nissan Maxima and 2013 Hyundai Sonata off the dealership lot around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say one of Jones’ coworkers said he and another man hatched a plan with Jones to steal the cars together.

“He’s guilty. The proof is in the pudding, and if he’s on camera, there’s no argument,” said Terrence Dean.

Two days later, police say Jones was caught on camera driving the Nissan into a car wash on Hickory Hill Road. The other stolen car was parked right beside it.

“It’s the parents’ fault,” said Clifford Minor. “The parents not teaching them right from wrong, and they get out in the world, so they just get mixed up with the wrong crowd.”

Last June, Jones was arrested and charged with theft for allegedly stealing a $1,500 sub-woofer from the showroom of another Memphis car dealership.

The following month, police say Jones tried to steal another Nissan Maxima from a woman after meeting up with her to discuss buying it. But police say he left his wallet in the front seat, leading them right to him.

“He’s caught up in the system now,” Dean said.

Jones is charged with two felonies. His next court date hasn’t been set.

The manager at Auto Nation Nissan told WREG Thursday he couldn’t comment on the case.