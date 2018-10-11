Bright Spot: Helping Le Bonheur’s smallest patients through music therapy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital just couldn't wait until their due dates.

"They are really not supposed to be here yet so we work on getting them used to being out here instead of inside mom still," said Taylor Brown.

Thanks to the Child Life Department those babies can ease their way into world with soothing sounds leading them.

"It can soothe them, it can calm them, get them in a better mood."

The music therapy that Brown brings doesn't just help the little ones relax. It can help them develop too.

"Let`s try it with this hand hold that shaker."

Brown uses shakers and maracas to help the babies reach developmental milestones.

"Shake that, shake. Good job girl."

Brown lets parents get involved too, teaching them how to comfort their new addition with the help of singing and instruments.

"I love getting to interact with our families, including them in the process and educating them as much as I can."

And when asked what music therapy means, she explains it simply.

"Music therapy is just using music to accomplish non-musical goals."

She said lullabies all translate the same.

"Music is a language really anyone can speak."