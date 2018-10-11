× Attorney Arthur Horne sentenced to jail on assault charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis attorney Arthur Horne was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail on a misdemeanor assault charge.

Horne’s attorney said he would begin serving the sentence on weekends in the next few days and could continue to practice law, although an appeal was also possible.

Horne was cleared of rape and kidnapping charges in August, but was convicted of assault in a 2017 incident involving a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

The woman accused Horne of beating and raping her at his East Memphis home, but Horne claimed she made the story up because she was angry he had a baby with another woman.

Horne has been involved in a number of high-profile cases, including the recent shooting of Martavious Banks by Memphis Police.

Horne said he is holding a press conference on the Banks case Thursday, and that it would not be affected by the sentencing.