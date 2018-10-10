× Police: Violent sexual offender arrested again following year long relationship with minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man convicted and classified as a violent sexual offender against children is back behind bars after allegedly having a relationship with a minor.

According to police, Frederick Horton had been living with the child’s family for more than a year due to a perceived family hardship when the mother reported he’d been sleeping with one of her children.

While being questioned by police the 42-year-old reportedly confessed to having sex with the victim. Officers said he also told them he had been involved with the child for approximately a year.

He was charged with aggravated statutory rape.