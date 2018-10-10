× Police: Crooks steal hundreds before attacking Kroger employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken into custody after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Kroger and then attacking the employees who tried to stop them.

The man, Antaveon Waller, was charged with theft of property and assault. His female companion was taken into custody, but it appears she has not been officially booked into the Shelby County Jail as of Wednesday morning.

According to police, the pair walked into the Kroger store located at 9025 Highway 64 early Tuesday morning and began filling two baskets with cleaning supplies and beer. Kroger employees later told police the merchandise totaled more than $1,200.

After grabbing what they wanted, the pair then reportedly returned to their vehicle without paying and began loading the items into the trunk of a gray Hyundai Sonata.

It was then that the two Kroger employees said they confronted the pair.

As a female employee recorded on her phone her co-worker approached Waller who immediately started swinging, they said. He then went after the female once he noticed she was recording them.

The female employee told police Waller walked up to her and pushed her. He then swung at her and snatched the phone. The movement caused her to fall to the pavement.

Waller and the female suspect then jumped in the car and took off with the trunk half open.

The incident was captured on Kroger surveillance video.

Police said they believe Waller and the female suspect may have been connected to another similar incident.