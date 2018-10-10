× Man accused in Beale Street attack taken into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the men wanted by police in connection to a violent encounter on Beale Street last week has been taken into custody.

Police identified the suspect as Jamal Manning.

According to authorities, Manning and another man attacked two men on October 6 after they left Club 152.

One of the victims was placed in a choke hold and had a gun pulled on him. That suspect, later identified as Manning, told the victim that was still free to “come back over here with the money or else I’m going to kill both of you.”

Thinking quickly, the man threw the money into the air and ran. Both victims were able to escape as the suspects began grabbing for the money on the ground.

Manning was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

The second suspect is still at large.

If you know who he is call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.