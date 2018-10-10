× LeMoyne-Owen College hosting job fair with more than 40 companies

More than 40 companies will be represented at the LeMoyne-Owen College “Career Connections” career fair Thursday, Oct. 11, at The Renaissance Center, 990 College Park.

The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Renaissance Center, off Walker across from Bruce-Johnson Hall gym.

Students will be able to learn about companies representing transportation, law enforcement, social service agencies, health care, media, education, banking, government, food services and distribution entities.

For information, call (901) 435-1532.