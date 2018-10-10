× Dyer County softball coach accused of sending, showing explicit photos to players

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — A former youth softball coach turned himself in after being accused of sending explicit photos to members of his team.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Shawn Braden was a girl’s softball coach for BigTyme Athletics in Dyer County over the summer.

During that time frame, he allegedly showed and/or sent inappropriate pictures to at least two of his players on several occasions.

Authorities didn’t say who was in the photos or where they came from.

The TBI got involved in the investigation in July and a Dyer County Grand Jury returned indictments against Braden on Monday.

Braden was charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

He turned himself in on Tuesday and was booked into the Dyer County Jail on a $10,000 bond.