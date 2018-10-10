× Dozens of aircraft move to Millington-Memphis Airport to get out of Hurrican Michael’s path

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Crews from all over the region are ledning a hand to help those impacted by Hurricane Michael any way they can.

“The real reason why they are here, is because of Hurricane Michael,” said Millington-Memphis Airport Executive Director Roy Remington.

He said the airport opened its gates earlier this week.

“These aircraft are based at Naval Air Station Whiting Field. It is located about 45 miles west of Destin and 90 miles west of where Hurricane Michael has made landfall,” Remington said. “Really what we’re doing is protecting these aircraft for the next generation of naval aviators.”

The aircraft came to Millington to get out of harm’s way.

There are 39 TH-57’s and dozens more crew members posted up.

Also, several C-130s from Savannah are taking shelter there.

“If you can imagine, they’re in Savannah and these helicopters are based near Destin. That’s a very wide swath the storm is impacting,” said Remington. “This is a devastating storm that will bring an incredible surge and powerful winds along with it.”

The aircraft is set to leave in small groups Thursday around 8 a.m.

They will have to get gas once on the way before arriving in the gulf.