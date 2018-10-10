× Coleman and Allen to coach teams in 17th Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game

Memphis, Tenn. – Carl Coleman and Johnny Allen, two of the top coaches in the Memphis area, will lead the teams in the 17th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Football Game presented by ARS/Conway Services and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. Coleman, the head coach at Manassas High School, will coach the Blue Team. Allen, the head coach at Harding Academy, will coach the Red Team. The All-Star Game will feature the top players from Shelby County Schools and private schools in the Memphis area.

The game will be played Saturday, December 8 at Memphis University School. Kickoff is at 2:30 pm. Tickets cost $10, for kids 6 and under the cost is $5. “The AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game is now well established and entrenched as one of the marquee events on the local high school scene,” said AutoZone Liberty Bowl executive director Steve Ehrhart. “With two of the most outstanding coaches from Memphis leading the teams, we will continue the tradition of excellence the All-Star Game has created over the past sixteen years.”

Carl Coleman is in his eleventh year as a head coach. He led Westwood High School in 2007 and 2008. He’s been the head coach at Manassas for nine years. Coleman’s teams have earned a berth in state playoffs five times, including the 2015 season when Manassas reached the third round of the playoffs – the deepest playoff run in school history. He has served as an assistant coach in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game the past five years.

“The AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game gives Memphis a chance to showcase the abundance of talent in the Memphis area,” said Coleman. “It

gives many seniors one last opportunity to go out as a winner in their final high school game if they didn’t win the state championship. It’s a great way to kick-off the activities for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.”

Johnny Allen has been coaching high school football for more than twenty years. He’s in his third season as head coach at Harding Academy and his seventh

season overall as a head coach, with four years at Rossville Christian Academy. Allen has also worked as defensive coordinator at Briarcrest, White Station and

CBHS. Allen’s Harding team has reached the state playoffs the past two years. Allen served as an assistant coach in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game in 2017.

“The AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game gives the fans an opportunity to see local talent that, in many cases, they have only heard or read

about,” said Allen. “Because of the exposure the game has created over the past years, there has been an increase in appreciation for the overall talent that

Memphis and Shelby County have at all levels.”

The All-Star teams will be chosen by a selection committee comprised of area head coaches and other football analysts.

Each team will consist of players selected from the following schools. Each player must have the recommendation of his head coach and will be selected on

the basis of his character, on-field achievement and classroom performance. Player nominations must be submitted to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl by Friday,

October 19.