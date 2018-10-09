× Woman carjacked, assaulted in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a suspect accused of carjacking a woman in Midtown on Monday.

They say the woman was near Madison Avenue and Idlewild when a man armed with a handgun demanded her car keys and cellphone. He had a bandanna covering part of his face.

He then assaulted the woman and stole her silver 2017 Honda CRV with Tennessee tag 0F28Y1. He has not been captured.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

35.137849 -90.001126