Voter registration ends today across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday is the last day for people across the Mid-South to register to vote in the upcoming elections.

In Tennessee you can register to vote at GoVoteTN.com. For those who live in Shelby County, you can also use ShelbyVote.com.

You will need a driver’s license or safety ID to register.

Early voting in Tennessee runs from October 17th until November 1st.

In Arkansas by-mail applications can be found at any public library, DMV officer or online. You can also stop by your location election office to register or send your form in by today.

In person registration has ended in Mississippi. Mail-in registration must be postmarked by today.

You must register to vote where you live or reside.