× Three Memphis hotels recognized among the best in Condé Nast Traveler awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Memphis hotels have been recognized as being among the best establishments for travelers in the South.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards were announced on Tuesday and sitting high a top the list was the River Inn of Harbor Town.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler and humbled by this endorsement from our guests,” said Karl Friedrich, General Manager of the Inn. “This honor is a true testament to the commitment of our dedicated staff who care for our local, national, and international guests on a daily basis.”

Also making the list at number 29 was the Big Cypress Lodge at Bass Pro at the Pyramid. The Peabody Memphis came in at number 30.

More than 429,000 readers of Condé Nast Traveler participated in the prestigious survey.

To see the full list of winners click here.