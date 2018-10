× Shooting victim drives to Frayser fire station for help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was shot at a Raleigh apartment complex drove to a fire station in Frayser for help Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The shooting happened at the Ridgecrest Apartments, police said. The victim went to Fire Station 27 on Whitney.

No one is in custody. Police asked anyone with information to call 528-CASH.