Second man indicted in murder of Lauderdale County woman, unborn child

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — A second man has been indicted and booked into the Lauderdale County Jail in connection to the murder of a pregnant woman.

On June 15, authorities discovered Jessica Hunt’s body along Berry Morrow Road. The 27-year-old was three months pregnant when she was shot and killed.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other investigating agencies said they soon developed Bryson Bonds as a suspect in the case.

A Lauderdale County Grand Jury returned an indictment in the case on October 1 and Bonds was booked into jail a week later. He’s been charged with two counts of premeditate first-degree murder, two counts of felony murder, especially aggravated kidnapping,tampering with evidence, felony possession of a firearm, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, abuse of a corpse, theft, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and evading arrest.

Bonds was the second person to be indicted in the murders.

The grand jury returned similar charges against Sequna Copeland, who was taken into custody over the weekend.