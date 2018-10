× Police searching for missing woman with autism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ā€” Authorities issued a City Watch alert for an autistic woman who disappeared overnight.

Marquisha Oliver was last seen Monday evening leaving her home in the 3200 block of Bluefield.

The 22-year-old was last seen in a light blue shirt and black and blue pajama pants.

If you see her call police at (901) 545-2677.