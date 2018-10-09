Police released images of wanted robbery, shooting suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released images of a man they say was involved in a recent armed robbery and shooting that left one person injured.

The victim told police he decided to sell his XBOX through Facebook Marketplace and he eventually made contact with a potential buyer. They agreed to meet on Friday, October 5, in the 4500 block of South Berrypick Lane.

When he arrived at the meeting, the victim said there were two men in the car.

As he and the man in the driver’s seat were discussing the sale, the man in the backseat reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the legs. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, Memphis police released two images of the man the victim said was sitting in the front seat during the robbery.

If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.