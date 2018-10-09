× Police: Man critically injured in South Memphis shooting; 3 suspects wanted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting in the 500 block of Jackyln Avenue on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the scene just after 8:30.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Three suspects are wanted. They’re described as black males wearing black hoodies.

They were last seen running southbound on Lauderdale.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

Airways Station Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 542 Jackyln Avenue where a male victim has been shot. The victim was transported to ROH in critical condition. Suspects: 3 male Blacks, all wearing black hoodies. They were last seen running southbound on Lauderdale. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 10, 2018