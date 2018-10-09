Pass It On: A deserving woman receives help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman's fortunes have turned dramatically.

She was homeless, unemployed and needed help.

This story begins at the Cash Saver just off Third Street with our play maker Tamara Clark.

"Well, I'm nominating Miss. Dee because she is so much full of joy. Every day, no matter what it is, she is always smiling."

Tamara and Miss. Dee both work at the Cash Saver.

"I work in the deli and she works up there with the cashiers," Tamara said. "Well, she was homeless when she started working. You know, hard work pass off. So she ended up getting an apartment, and we found out she didn't have any furniture."

Let's grab the 'Pass it On' money. It's time to help Miss. Dee.

We're passing on $300 from WREG and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor.

We then walked the short distance to Cash Savers. One the way in we picked up an extra $140 from co-workers.

"Hey Miss. Dee. How are you doing today?" Tamara asked.

Miss. Dee didn't have a clue about what was going on.

"You have been blessing me with that smile of yours. So I know that you were homeless, and I want to help you out, get you some furniture and whatever else you need," Tamara said.

"Oh, thank you so much," Miss. Dee replied.

After the hugs, it's time to 'Pass it On.'

How does Miss. Dee feel?

"Happy. Very happy. God is good. Thank you so much."