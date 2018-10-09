Memphis International Airport hosting job fair Oct. 24

Posted 8:59 am, October 9, 2018, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn.  — Memphis International Airport  will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the airport’s Project Center at 4225 Airways Boulevard.

At least 13 different airport employers will take part. These include:

  • Delta Global Services (DGS)
  • FedEx Express
  • HMS Host (Restaurants: Blue Moon Tap Room, Moe’s Southwest Grill/Cinnabon Baked to Go, Home Team Sports, Maggie O’Shea’s, Starbucks, Torn Basil, Urban Market)
  • Interstate BBQ
  • Lenny’s Subs
  • Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority (includes Memphis Airport Police)
  • Paradies Lagardère (PGA Tour Shop, CNBC News, River City Books and News)
  • Runway 901 (Restaurant)
  • SKB Facilities & Maintenance (janitorial services)
  • Summerfield Associates, Inc. (recruiting and placement)
  • Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
  • United Parcel Service (UPS)
  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection