Memphis International Airport hosting job fair Oct. 24
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International Airport will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the airport’s Project Center at 4225 Airways Boulevard.
At least 13 different airport employers will take part. These include:
- Delta Global Services (DGS)
- FedEx Express
- HMS Host (Restaurants: Blue Moon Tap Room, Moe’s Southwest Grill/Cinnabon Baked to Go, Home Team Sports, Maggie O’Shea’s, Starbucks, Torn Basil, Urban Market)
- Interstate BBQ
- Lenny’s Subs
- Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority (includes Memphis Airport Police)
- Paradies Lagardère (PGA Tour Shop, CNBC News, River City Books and News)
- Runway 901 (Restaurant)
- SKB Facilities & Maintenance (janitorial services)
- Summerfield Associates, Inc. (recruiting and placement)
- Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
- United Parcel Service (UPS)
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection