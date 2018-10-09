Live at 9: Payday refund scams, ‘On Desperate Ground’ & Franco Contaldo

Payday loan refund scams?

The Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice started refunding victims in a payday loan scam, but could the checks you’re getting be scams too?

Nancy Crawford with the Better Business Bureau is here to answer that question.

‘On Desperate Ground’

Memphis author and New York Times Best Seller Hampton Sides chronicles one of the most intense battles of the Korean War in his new book “On Desperate Ground.”

Local to take Orpheum stage in ‘School of Rock’

The “School of Rock” takes the stage right here in Memphis at the Orpheum and a Mid-South native is part of the tour. Sami Bray stars as Summer Hathaway in the stage show.

Sami’s father Dave joined us on Live at 9 to talk about the experience.

Cooking with Franco Contaldo

Cooler weather is around the corner and that means it’s time for a heartier dish for your evening meals. Franco Contaldo is here with a new dish you cannot pass up.

Franco’s Spinaci e Ricotta

Spinach and Ricotta filing stuffed pasta

Ingredients for the Spinach and Ricotta Cheese Filling:

10 oz. fresh spinach

1T EVOO

2 cloves chopped garlic

1 cup ricotta cheese, chilled

Salt and pepper

¼ cup Pecorino Romano, freshly grated

To make the filling: To a large sauté pan, over medium heat, add 1T evoo and the spinach; sauté for 5 minutes or until spinach has wilted. Add a pinch of salt, toss and set aside to cool. When cooled, chop the spinach mixture thoroughly. In a medium bowl stir together the chopped spinach and add the grated pecorino cheese. Fold in the ricotta cheese.

Frozen spinach can be substituted for fresh. Place in colander to defrost and press out any

remaining liquid before sautéing

This recipe also makes an excellent Lasagna filing!