Kelly Services looking to hire 300 at Wednesday job fair

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Kelly Services in Olive Branch will be holding a job fair on Wednesday, October 10, 2018.

The company said they are looking to hire at least 300 people to work Friday through Monday at Sephora. Those hired will be placed on the first and second shifts, and will be paid between $12 and $12.50 per hour.

The job fair will take place between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Kelly Services at 8110 Camp Creek Boulevard in Olive Branch.

For more information call (662) 895-8165.