Jonesboro girl safe after allegedly leaving school with man she met on app

JONESBORO, Ark. — A teenage girl reported missing from her Jonesboro high school is back safe with her parents, and a 24-year-old Missouri man is in law enforcement custody.

Jonesboro Police reported Monday that 16-year-old Sloane Caroline Quinn had been recorded on camera leaving school property and getting into a black Pontiac Grand Prix.

Detectives with the Jonesboro Police Department received information that the vehicle seen in the video footage belonged to Keegan Bryce Tatsch of

Poplar Bluff, Missouri, who was working in Pocahontas, Arkansas.

Tatsch told Officers that he had been in contact with Sloane through a chat-based app and he drove to Jonesboro to pick her up. From there Sloane was taken to his home in Missouri and he then went to work.

Butler County Sheriff’s deputies in Missouri were able to locate Sloane at Tatsch’s home and she was taken back to the custody of her parents.

Tatsch was placed under arrest and charged with Interference with custody, which is a Class C Felony. Detectives hope to have Tatsch in court soon for a probable cause hearing.