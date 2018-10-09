× ‘I got you right where I want you’: Cordova man arrested following violent attack

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A Cordova man was taken into custody after he was accused in a brutal attack Monday evening.

According to police, officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 4900 block of Byron Road after a woman was reportedly attacked inside her home. She told police she was inside when an ex-boyfriend, Richard Villa, broke in and told her “I got you right where I want you.”

She said he then became very irate and punched her in the mouth, chipping her tooth. Villa allegedly grabbed an extension cord and began beating her with it before wrapping it around her neck.

But authorities said the terrifying ordeal didn’t end there.

According to police, the suspect then tied the woman up with the cord and made her get on her knees in the living room. He took off his shirt, wrapped it around her neck and once again began choking her.

He then pulled a small gun out of his pocket and told her he was going to kill her, police noted.

The victim said he then threw her into a corner and told her not to move.

Villas was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault/bodily harm.