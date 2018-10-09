× FBI: Sheriff charged in drug dealer extortion violates bond

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. — The FBI says a former sheriff in Mississippi who authorities say took bribes to protect a drug dealer for 15 years has been arrested for violating his bond.

FBI spokesman Brett Carr told The Clarion Ledger that former Tallahatchie County Sheriff William Brewer was arrested over the weekend. He did not specify how Brewer violated the terms of his bond.

Federal agents charged Brewer in August with conspiracy and extortion charges.

The FBI has said Brewer helped a then teenage drug dealer out of a jam 15 years ago and then took bribes as he turned a blind eye to the unnamed dealer robbing other drug dealers of drugs and money.

Tallahatchie County is in the Mississippi Delta, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Memphis, Tennessee.