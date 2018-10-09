× Arkansas mom worries sex traffickers were targeting her daughter

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A close call sent a Forrest City, Arkansas mother into overdrive after she claims her daughter almost became a victim of sex traffickers.

Erica Key considers herself a mother before anything else. That’s why when she found out her 10-year-old could have been taken, she couldn’t stay still.

“I left work after I got the call just to go hug my daughter. I was emotional,” she said.

The mother made a public post on Facebook about a trip her daughter took to the Dollar Tree store with her grandmother last Friday.

“Hold on to your kids, because they are in the area,” Key said.

By “they” she means sex traffickers. That what she thinks the two women and one man who swarmed around her daughter had in mind.

“Just be aware of your surroundings all the time.”

The little girl’s grandmother, Debra Jenkins, was there the entire time. But she fears of what might have happened if she wasn’t.

“I said, ‘Baby, get in front of me.’ And one of the women was trying to get behind her,” she said.

Police are looking into it now that Key has brought it to their attention. They said they’ll start by checking cameras to see if any suspicious activity was seen.

“That can help save another child,” the mother said.

Her post was shared more than 100 times.

Police appreciate that she was so proactive in putting the word out, but they say it’s always best to call them first.