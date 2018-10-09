× American Job Center to host job fairs Wednesday, Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several different companies are looking to hire this week at the Walnut Grove American Job Center.

On Wednesday, October 10, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Staff Management and Nike will be looking for several material handlers.

From 9 a.m. to noon, Disney is looking to hire guest service representatives. There are two shifts available for this position and those hired will be able to make anywhere from $11 to $12 per hour.

Then on Thursday, October 11, 2018, Milwaukee Tool is looking to fill the following positions:

DC Team Lead

Cycle Counter I

Facilities Tech

Fulfillment Associate I

Fulfillment Associated II

Equipment Operator

That job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each job fair will be located at the American Job Center at 3040 Walnut Grove Road in Memphis.

Applicants are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes and dress to impress.

To find more jobs click here.