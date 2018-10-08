Woman says someone who was targeting her threw Molotov cocktail at her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A blue tarp covers what's left of Charlene Daniels' charred roof.

The 68-year-old told us she's owned the home off Benton for more than 40 years. But back in June she says someone targeted her.

"I ain't mean to cry because I never did nobody wrong, never in my life. I have always treated people the way I wanted to be treated," she said.

Daniels says video captured by a neighbor's home surveillance camera shows a man throwing what appears to be a Molotov cocktail on her roof.

"They picked him up from coming down the street, coming up in my driveway and throwing. You can see him releasing it out of his hand and going right back out there and standing."

Daniels was inside of her home when the fire started. But she came face-to-face with the man she thinks started the fire once she went outside.

"I said, 'Please young man, come here and help me.' And he just stood there," she said.

Shortly before the fire, Daniels' husband passed away from battling Lou Gehrig's Disease and cancer. She says without her knowledge in his declining health, he stopped paying for homeowners insurance.

Investigators estimated about $45,000 in damage to the home.

"I've been staying with my niece, my sister, a friend down the street, my sister-in-law and my brother. And I have slept a few nights in my car."

Sometimes she even stays in the damaged home. But as we look ahead to cooler weather, that will no longer be an option.

The fire report we saw says the cause of the fire is unknown. But Daniels says investigators told her it was a Molotov cocktail.

We reached out to the fire department who told us the cause is inconclusive and is still under investigation.