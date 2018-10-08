Video: Suspects wanted after violent encounter on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released surveillance video of two men wanted in a recent armed robbery on Beale Street.

Police said the incident happened early Saturday morning near the Main Street intersection. The two men reportedly approached an individual, grabbed them by the neck and began choking them.

That person was somehow able to escape and police said that’s when the men turned their attention to a second victim. That victim was also attacked.

Both victims told police the suspects had a gun and threatened to shoot them if they didn’t cooperate.

They were both able to run away after money was thrown into the air by one of the victims.